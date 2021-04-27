NCAE Apple RV to stop at SALT Block in Hickory

HICKORY — The North Carolina Association of Educators' “We Heart Public Schools” statewide tour stops in Catawba County on Thursday as the NCAE Apple RV will stop at the SALT Block.

Association of Educators members from Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Newton Conover City Schools will uplift those who have worked tirelessly this school year for their students. There will be giveaways, music, a popcorn bar, and lawn games.

The “We Heart Public Schools” tour stops in one county each school day of the spring semester to spread the word on the value of public schools across North Carolina.

NCAE’s Apple RV is currently rolling through eastern North Carolina and will finish the semester in the mountains in May.

The RV will be at the SALT Block, 243 Third Ave., NE from 3-6 p.m. Thursday.