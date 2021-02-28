Library can help struggling students, parents

Had the COVID-19 pandemic struck the year I was teaching that young man, I’d have lost him ... and others like him. Technology didn’t exist then as it does now. There wouldn’t have been Zoom classes. Even if there had been, he wouldn’t have shown up. He wouldn’t have owned a computer or lived in a house with internet service or someone to help him, keep him focused. He had a parent, a single mom, and older siblings, but they’d have lacked the equipment and expertise to assist him.

Were I teaching now and had a student such as he, I’d likely track him down and find some way to keep him learning. And, I’d tell him and all the grown-ups in his family — and maybe any neighbors who wanted to help — that they should contact the library and tell whoever answers the phone that they’ve got a kid who’s going to fall far behind in his schoolwork if something’s not done to help him.

Why the library? Because the people who work there likely could direct the child and his caregivers to a place where they could find support, or the librarians would announce that there are programs already in existence at the library to address such needs. Case in point: the Homework Gap Project being offered by the Catawba County Library System. It’s for parents and caregivers.