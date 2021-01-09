Learn a language with new library resource

NEWTON — If learning a foreign language is one of your New Year’s resolutions, or if you’d like to introduce your child to the benefits of learning about different languages and cultures, the Catawba County Library has a new resource to help.

Transparent Language Online provides a fun, engaging experience for learners of all levels to develop their skills. The free language-learning system offers more than 110 languages for native English speakers, and it features English as a Second Language materials for speakers of foreign languages. Transparent works on any internet-connected laptop or tablet, and it offers free mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, ensuring that people can learn at home or on the go.

From Afrikaans to Zulu, Transparent helps users pick up new languages with a variety of tools, including:

• Alphabet courses, which familiarize people with new writing systems so they can feel confident learning languages like Mandarin Chinese, Hindi, or Arabic.

• Essentials courses, which guide users through 30-plus lessons of fundamentals, including meeting and greeting, expressing wants and needs, planning for a trip, dealing with money, and asking for help.