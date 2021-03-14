Kiser Scholarship assists horticulture, turfgrass students

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College announces the creation of the Darrell C. Kiser Scholarship.

Founded by a 40-year veteran educator and administrator at CVCC, the Kiser Scholarship is open to high school students who enroll in the horticulture or turf programs. The winner will be awarded up to $500.

“I wanted to start a fund specifically for high school students who wanted to come to a community college in horticulture and/or turfgrass technology and a fund that rewarded community college students in those two areas who want to go on to a four-year university,” Kiser said.

Additionally, current enrolled students can earn up to $500 for the highest GPA in their class. Those students who aspire to go on to a four-year university may also earn up to $500.

"We are so grateful to have Darrell Kiser — who has been so important to the success of our program — decide to invest in the program he built by creating a scholarship for our students,” said Gary Muller, dean, CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts. “I know each scholarship recipient will be very proud to be associated with Darrell Kiser."

The application for the Kiser Scholarship is available on the CVCC Horticulture and Turfgrass web pages.

For more information on the turfgrass and horticulture programs, contact Steve Peeler at 828-327-7000, ext. 4238 or email speeler182@cvcc.edu.