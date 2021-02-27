K-64 announces appointment of three new board members

Coffey, who serves as president and COO of McCreary Modern, is proud to be chosen to serve on K-64’s board and knows the value and importance of the position.

“I am honored to be a part of the K-64 Board,” Coffey said. “Creating access to a lifetime of continuous education enables our community to thrive in today’s competitive arena.”

Chris von Drehle, who has worked at his family’s company, von Drehle Corporation, for more than six years in marketing, strategy and IT roles, is thrilled for the opportunity to serve on the K-64 board.

“I’m very excited to join the K-64 board,” von Drehle said. “At von Drehle, I have seen first-hand how developing others in their jobs can have a profound impact on their self-esteem, outlook for the future and potential to grow. I am looking forward to helping provide students across Catawba County the tools they need to learn, grow and prepare them for a career they are passionate about.”