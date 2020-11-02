Hickory’s CTE department promotes career awareness

HICKORY — The Career Technical Education (CTE) department of Hickory Public Schools is changing up the delivery of its traditional speakers’ bureau.

Now featured on the “HPS CTE YouTube” channel, the innovative “To High School and Beyond” platform promotes career awareness that surpasses not only the classroom meeting, but the new standard of virtual meetings.

“In collaborating with others across North Carolina, we found a platform to connect our students to business and industry. This approach serves beyond the traditional classroom visit,” said Jeanne Turner, career development coordinator at Hickory High. “We can reach guests who work out of state and around the globe.”

There are 16 career pathways offered through CTE at Hickory Public Schools, and despite the restrictions with COVID-19, the students now have multiple opportunities to discover new career options.

“We offer pre-recorded presentations from a diverse set of speakers who represent the many paths students may take following graduation. At the close of the presentation, we bring the guest and the students into a Zoom exchange to answer questions and explore possibilities," said Turner.