Hickory’s CTE department promotes career awareness

HICKORY — The Career Technical Education (CTE) department of Hickory Public Schools is changing up the delivery of its traditional speakers’ bureau.
Now featured on the “HPS CTE YouTube” channel, the innovative “To High School and Beyond” platform promotes career awareness that surpasses not only the classroom meeting, but the new standard of virtual meetings.
“In collaborating with others across North Carolina, we found a platform to connect our students to business and industry. This approach serves beyond the traditional classroom visit,” said Jeanne Turner, career development coordinator at Hickory High. “We can reach guests who work out of state and around the globe.”
There are 16 career pathways offered through CTE at Hickory Public Schools, and despite the restrictions with COVID-19, the students now have multiple opportunities to discover new career options.
“We offer pre-recorded presentations from a diverse set of speakers who represent the many paths students may take following graduation. At the close of the presentation, we bring the guest and the students into a Zoom exchange to answer questions and explore possibilities," said Turner.
One of the goals of “To High School…And Beyond!” is to make sure HPS students draw upon their insight and knowledge — with the potential expansion of industry panels and virtual field trips. The initial programming is designed for middle and high school students. Students will not only explore career possibilities, but discover subject matters that correlate with course content such as the recent presentation from Dr. Patrice Baptista, a 2009 graduate of Hickory High, who led a discussion on professional health care/science.
All presentation content is digital and recorded; and therefore, access is available at any time.
The team of school educators who collaborated on this initiative, in addition to Jeanne Turner, include: Josh Cornwell, career development coordinator at Grandview and Northview middle schools, Trina Williams, career development coordinator at Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High (HCAM), and Janet Derr-Littman, HPS special population coordinator.
“We encourage community members to contact us with their interest to serve as a guest speaker," Turner said. Anyone interested in participating is invited to email the Career Technical Education department: hpscte@hickoryschools.net
The community is also invited to subscribe to HPS CTE YouTube Channel and the group’s Facebook page: HPS CTE – To High School and Beyond.
For more information, contact Jeanne Turner at 828-322-5860 or Josh Cornwell at 828-327-6300.
