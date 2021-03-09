Hickory French teacher wins Frye Honored Educator Scholarship

“It is so exciting to see students start in French 1 (beginning) with little or no knowledge of the language and then in just their fourth semester of French to see them expressing themselves in French on a variety of topics, able to spend essentially the entire block period in French. I believe that learning another language helps people to become better global citizens, stronger thinkers, and more compassionate human beings,” said Rice.

Rice is currently working on her National Board Certification and trying to align her instruction more closely with the ACTFL proficiency approach. She is involved with service projects and activities with her students, especially through the Hickory High French Club and French Honor Society. The time, materials, and financial support offered by this award will assist with all of those endeavors, according to Rice.

A native of Ohio, Rice earned her bachelor's degree from Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, spending her junior year of college studying in Strasbourg, France. Married to Chris Rice, an English teacher at Hickory High, Heidi and Chris are the parents of a daughter, a graduate of Hickory High, who also loves languages — as she is now learning her third language, Russian.

The NCCAT Honored Educator Scholarship Program pays tribute to outstanding educators and individuals whose teaching or influence in public education has made a positive difference in the lives of others. This scholarship was established in honor of Luz Frye who taught Spanish in Wake County for 30 years. Now retired, her professional career included active membership in the Foreign Language Association of North Carolina (FLANC), the Southern Conference on Language Teaching (SCOLT), the Wake County Foreign Language Collaborative, and the NC Society of Hispanic Professionals. She was named the 2001 FLANC Teacher of the Year. The Luz M. Frye Honored Educator Scholarship honors the dedication shown by Frye to all students and her dedication to upholding the profession of teaching.