Future educators receive college scholarships

HICKORY — Catawba County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) Scholarship Committee members completed virtual Zoom interviews in May and recently awarded scholarships to four high school seniors from Catawba County.

Each recipient displayed a genuine passion to pursue a degree in the field of education. In the late 1990s, money was given to CCRSP from the estate of retired educator, Mary D. Murray, establishing the Mary Murray Scholarship Fund. Members of the CCRSP organization chose to use the contribution to support financially the academic journeys of future educators.

The four 2020-2021 award recipients include the following students: Madaline Finger from Bandys High School; Faith Killian from St. Stephens High School; Lindy Kuchenbecker from Discovery High School; and Katelyn Ross from Maiden High School. Each $1,000 scholarship is renewable annually for a total of four years.