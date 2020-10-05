Future educators receive college scholarships

HICKORY — Catawba County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) Scholarship Committee members completed virtual Zoom interviews in May and recently awarded scholarships to four high school seniors from Catawba County.
Each recipient displayed a genuine passion to pursue a degree in the field of education. In the late 1990s, money was given to CCRSP from the estate of retired educator, Mary D. Murray, establishing the Mary Murray Scholarship Fund. Members of the CCRSP organization chose to use the contribution to support financially the academic journeys of future educators.
The four 2020-2021 award recipients include the following students: Madaline Finger from Bandys High School; Faith Killian from St. Stephens High School; Lindy Kuchenbecker from Discovery High School; and Katelyn Ross from Maiden High School. Each $1,000 scholarship is renewable annually for a total of four years.
A plethora of health, academic, and economic uncertainties remain prevalent as the 2020-2021 school year commences. Therefore, it is with great pleasure that the members of Catawba County Retired School Personnel announce their initial and continued financial support of 19 future educators who represent the following 10 colleges and universities: Appalachian State, Catawba Valley Community College, Lees-McRae, Lenoir Rhyne, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte, UNC-Greensboro, UNC- Wilmington, and Western Carolina.
The Catawba County Retired School Personnel is the local unit of The North Carolina Retired School Personnel (NCRSP), a division of the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) and the National Education Association (NEA). The state organization represents almost 10,000 retired educators and includes all retired employees, both certified and non-certified. Members desire to remain professionally and socially engaged in local, state, and national educational events, topics, and legislative issues. Local members attend informative monthly luncheon meetings September-May. For more information visit: www.ccrspcatawba.org or www.ncrsp.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!