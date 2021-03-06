 Skip to main content
Funds available for CCC&TI job training courses
  Updated
HUDSON — Scholarships are now available to cover the cost of short-term workforce training programs at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Scholarship Program provides funds for eligible community college workforce continuing education students pursuing high-demand workforce training programs leading to a state- or industry-recognized credential. Scholarship awards vary depending on program selected.

To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be a North Carolina resident and enrolling in a 96-hour or more continuing education course leading to industry credentials. This scholarship will pay for registration, fees and books/materials.

GEER Scholarship eligible programs at CCC&TI include: 

● BioWorks

● EMT

● Electrical Lineworker I and II

● Firefighter I and II

● Furniture Institute — Automated Cutting

● Furniture Institute — Industrial Sewing

● Furniture Institute — Upholstery

● HVAC (Intro, Intermediate and Advanced)

● Industrial Maintenance (Intro, Intermediate and Advanced)

● Machining (Intro, Intermediate and Advanced)

● Massage Therapy

● Mental Health Technician

● Mission Critical Operations I and II

● Nurse Aide

● Paramedic

● Phlebotomy

● Plumbing (Intro, Intermediate and Advanced)

● Red Hat

● Truck Driver Training

● VMware

● Welding

For more information or to apply, call 828-726-2242 or visit www.cccti.edu/GEER.

