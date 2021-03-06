Funds available for CCC&TI job training courses

HUDSON — Scholarships are now available to cover the cost of short-term workforce training programs at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Scholarship Program provides funds for eligible community college workforce continuing education students pursuing high-demand workforce training programs leading to a state- or industry-recognized credential. Scholarship awards vary depending on program selected.

To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be a North Carolina resident and enrolling in a 96-hour or more continuing education course leading to industry credentials. This scholarship will pay for registration, fees and books/materials.