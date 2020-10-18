First recipient named of Charles R. Preston Scholarship

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College student Dawson Gragg has been named the recipient of the first-ever Charles R. Preston Scholarship through CVCC Foundation Inc.

Gragg has been attending the Computer Integrated Machining (CIM) program through the Workforce Solutions Complex at CVCC since August 2019, and he plans to finish his work in the CIM program and work in the automotive field making parts for custom cars.

Preference for the Charles R. Preston Scholarship was given to students involved in technological programs taught in the Workforce Solutions Complex — one of a number of projects at CVCC that the late Charles R. Preston was passionately instrumental in completing.

Gragg is thankful for the financial relief that this first-time scholarship is providing him in his path to receiving an education.

“I just think it’s an honor to receive a scholarship like this,” Gragg said.

“I’ve never gotten any scholarship. I’ve never had anything money-wise come to me like this. This will definitely help me out in the future for sure. I can’t thank them enough for doing this. It really means the world to me. To really help me out like this will push me further and further.”