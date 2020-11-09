First Presbyterian Church donates supplies to HPS

HICKORY — The congregation of First Presbyterian Church of Hickory expressed their desire to help the students — and even the teachers — of Hickory Public Schools. Their unified efforts resulted in trunk-loads of welcomed gifts, everything from cleaning products to teacher supplies.

"We are ecstatic with this huge gift to Hickory Public Schools," said Angela Simmons, HPS director of student services. "The need to help our students and our teachers has certainly increased during the pandemic. Funding is very tight for everyone — and therefore, we are deeply thankful and appreciative of First Presbyterian working so hard to gather the supplies. This outreach is a meaningful and helpful gift that will benefit several of our children."

In addition to the supplies, the congregation also donated a monetary gift of $1,000 to help with any additional needs for students.

"We are always needing coats, hats/scarves, shoes, socks, personal hygiene items, snacks, school supplies, and so much more," said Simmons. "This monetary gift is a huge help in providing that added support to our students."