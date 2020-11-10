Diverse illustrations welcome all to school

HICKORY — Walking into the front hallway of Southwest Primary no longer represents dull school walls of brick and mortar. Thanks to a grant awarded to Meredith Clay, who leads the school's intervention support, the bigger-than-life color illustrations give enthusiastic pause to all who enter.

"Everyone wants to have their pictures taken with these illustrations," said Clay. "The children find someone who looks like them — and that's pretty easy to do as the artwork is quite diverse, intentionally. The students at Southwest Primary represent a beautiful blend of diverse enrollment. I wanted our students to see themselves represented on the walls of their school through amazing literary characters who are just like them — and that is powerful," said Clay.

The grant, valued at $4,995.53, was awarded by the HPS Education Foundation Inc. The front entrance mural is titled, "All Are Welcome." Completed by "hip hip hooWray" in Conover, the artwork is based on the New York Times bestselling picture book of the same title by Alexandra Penfold and illustrated by Suzanne Kaufman. The hallway art project is part of the Little Lion Cub Literacy Project, with the Lion Cub serving as the school's mascot.