CVCC student receives Jennifer Haygood Scholarship

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College student McKalia Sain has been named the recipient of the Jennifer Haygood Scholarship.

This $500 one-time scholarship presented to the CVCC Foundation Inc. through the North Carolina Community Colleges President’s Association is presented to a CVCC Accounting and Finance student.

“I am very honored to receive this award,” said Sain, who is from Maiden. “Since I was a child, I’ve grown up serving my community. My favorite community service project I ever participated in was Victory Junction. I made blankets and teddy bears and gave them to kids who are sick and can’t afford to go to camp.”

Catawba Valley Community College was selected to present the scholarship after a drawing was held on Sept. 16 to determine which North Carolina Community College would give out the award.

The scholarship is named after Jennifer Haygood, who has served in various roles with the North Carolina Community College System since 2008, including interim president from October 2017 to May 2018. She is currently the executive vice president and chief of staff for the Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research and was recently appointed to vice president and chief financial officer for the University of North Carolina system.