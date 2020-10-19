CVCC Foundation Board welcomes 2

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Foundation Board Inc. recently added two new members to its board of directors.

David "Dave" Everett and Dianne Little were elected to the board of directors during a recent board meeting held at the Workforce Solutions Complex.

“I am extremely delighted to welcome Dianne and Dave to our Foundation Board of Directors,” said David Sain, chairman of CVCC Foundation Board Inc. “Dianne brings a wonderful educational background and as an Alexander County native will be extremely helpful in so many ways. Dianne has a wonderful background in so many areas of educational experience including working for us at CVCC.

"Dave Everett's decision to be appointed to our board will continue to be so very supportive of our Workforce Solutions Complex. He is providing financial support and vehicles for our huge 12-bay Automobile Center for our students.”

Everett is a 2009 Appalachian State University alumnus with a degree in pre-professional legal studies. He currently serves as the vice president of Everett Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac.