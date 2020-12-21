CVCC engineering student receives award

HICKORY — Engineering student Timothy Dellinger was named the recipient of the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) and the CVCC Foundation’s student incentive funding initiative on Dec. 9.

The award will cover spring 2021 semester tuition, fees and books for Dellinger as he completes his Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in Electronic Engineering Technology in the School of WDA’s Engineering Technologies department.

“Timothy Dellinger is an outstanding student who is resilient, motivated and kind, and he has impeccable moral character,” said Jeff Penley, student advocate at CVCC. “As such, he is an excellent representative of the Catawba Valley community. I am so pleased to be a part of this program, which will help Tim cross the finish line in terms of completing his Electronic Engineering Technology degree.”

Dellinger was nominated for the award by CVCC electrical instructor Ramie L. Robinson. His nomination was supported by CVCC Foundation Chairman David Sain, School of WDA Dean Gary Muller, and Penley.

"Tim is an outstanding student who is going to have a great career in the electrical field,” Muller said. “We are excited that we can support Tim’s efforts to pursue his career choice."

Sain agrees with Muller.