CVCC continues its business leader workshops

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s School of Workforce Development & the Arts recently conducted a free live WebEx seminar — “Employment Law – ‘Do’s & Don’ts’ to Stay Within the Law.”

Delivered by CVCC senior professor and student advocate Jeffrey D. Penley, J.D., the seminar addressed all aspects of employment law including the employment-at-will doctrine, employer liability for employee wrongful actions, workers’ compensation, equal employment opportunity, the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

“I am always pleased to deliver employment law training to the Catawba Valley business community,” Penley said. “Employment law is such a vital component of the employee professional development process, since it helps tremendously in creating a positive workplace environment while also limiting the liability exposure of employers."

This was the second in CVCC’s Business Leader Workshop series. Nicole Whitehead, CHRO at Auburn University, conducted a seminar earlier in October: “Mirror, Mirror, on the Wall — Tell Me Where My Bias Falls” addressing workforce diversity, equity and inclusion.