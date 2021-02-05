CVCC announces new chief academic officer, special assistant to president

"It has been my great honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to serve as a K-64 business liaison and under the leadership of Mark Story,” Jones said. “The community support for this program is phenomenal and is a testimony to how this community collaborates and gets things done. I am so grateful for the support I have received from local business, government, education and community leaders, and I look forward to continuing to serve our community in my new role as special assistant to the president at CVCC. Dr. Hinshaw is an incredible visionary leader, and it is my privilege to come alongside of and support him and the faculty, staff and students at CVCC.”