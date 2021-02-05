CVCC announces new chief academic officer, special assistant to president

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College announces the selection of a new chief academic officer and special assistant to the president.
Brice Melton, who served as the dean of academics and educational opportunities at CVCC since May 2016, has been selected to serve as CVCC’s new chief academic officer and will also be the senior instructional administrator at the college.
Under these roles, Melton will oversee all four of CVCC’s schools and have supervisory responsibility for 11 individuals on campus.
Melton’s role as the dean for the School of Academics and Educational Opportunities involved being responsible for the general education curriculum, Career and College Promise high school programs and the basic skills and adult high programming.
A 2008 recipient of the Excellence in Teaching Award at Catawba Valley Community College, Melton has taught various coursework at CVCC, including early childhood education and college student transfer success.
“It is a privilege to serve as the new chief academic officer for CVCC,” Melton said. “As a lifelong educator, I am excited to serve the students, community, faculty and staff of CVCC and continue the educational mission of Catawba Valley Community College. Catawba and Alexander counties have many dedicated, talented early childhood, K-12, community college and university teaching professionals. The opportunity to work with these professionals, the exceptional and innovative programs at CVCC and in the Catawba Valley community as the new CAO is a great honor.”
CVCC also announces the retirement of Sherry Williams, who has served as executive assistant to the president and secretary to the board of trustees during the past 14 years.
“Sherry has been unbelievable in her roll here throughout her career, providing exemplary support to two of our three presidents,” said Garrett Hinshaw, CVCC president. “Thank you, Sherry for all that you have done for me over the past 14 years and for always being here to assist our students, community, employees and board of trustees.”
Jennifer Jones has been selected as special assistant to the president, taking over most of the responsibilities held by Williams, and she will work directly with the office of the president.
Jones has served as business liaison for the K-64 initiative at CVCC since August 2018. In this role, she’s worked to engage local business and industry in investing in educational pathways designed to train the current and future workforce of Catawba County and to identify and engage diversified funding streams for the K-64 program. She also served as a liaison to the K-64 board and as a CVCC scholar advisor to local high school students participating in the Career and College Promise Program.
Prior to joining the K-64 team, Jones was a special educator in the Nash-Rocky Mount School System briefly. After moving to Hickory, she served 10 years as director of fund development for Hickory Christian Academy followed by a nearly three-year stint as the director of advancement and admissions for Statesville Christian School.
"It has been my great honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to serve as a K-64 business liaison and under the leadership of Mark Story,” Jones said. “The community support for this program is phenomenal and is a testimony to how this community collaborates and gets things done. I am so grateful for the support I have received from local business, government, education and community leaders, and I look forward to continuing to serve our community in my new role as special assistant to the president at CVCC. Dr. Hinshaw is an incredible visionary leader, and it is my privilege to come alongside of and support him and the faculty, staff and students at CVCC.”