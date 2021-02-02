CVCC alumni group accepts award nominations

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its 2021 Distinguished Alumni Awards.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Feb. 28.

Alumni who have been awarded a degree, diploma or certificate or who have earned career credentials at CVCC may be nominated. Individuals who have brought distinction to themselves, credit to the college and genuine benefit to their communities in one or more of the following ways are eligible:

• Exceptional accomplishment in their chosen field;

• Exceptional service in local, state or national affairs; or

• Exceptional service in support of Catawba Valley Community College;

• And inspirational impact/transformational CVCC experience.

“CVCC creates champions in all facets of the workforce,” said CVCC Alumni Affairs Director Melanie Zimmermann. “The Distinguished Alumni Award program recognizes those who are making the greatest impact with their educations.”

Nominations can be made online at www.cvcc.edu/Alumni/Distinguished-Alumni-Award.cfm. The deadline to submit is Feb. 28. For more information, call Melanie Zimmermann at 828-327-7000, ext. 4598, or email her at mzimmermann@cvcc.edu.