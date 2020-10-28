CVCC Alexander Center announces upcoming classes

TAYLORSVILLE — The CVCC Alexander Center for Education is offering a variety of upcoming classes.
Certified Nurse Assistant I — Refresher class will be offered Nov. 16 through Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. To register, you must bring in your driver's license, high school diploma, and proof that you have taken a state-approved Nurse Aide I class in the past (can't be expired more than two years). CNAs from another state who want to take the test for North Carolina are also eligible. Cost includes a $125 registration fee plus $1.25 insurance fee for a total of $126.25. Textbook and manual are required.
Notary public classes will be offered on Nov. 10 or Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (choose the date that best fits your schedule). Registration must be done in person for the notary public class at the CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center. It is recommended that you register at least one week prior to the class you want to attend to allow time to read the guidebook which must be read prior to class. There are no waivers or refunds for this class, but you can transfer to the next upcoming class. The cost of the class including the guidebook is $75.
CVCC Alexander Furniture Academy will run from Jan. 4 to June 21, 2021 from 5:30-8 p.m. Registration is currently underway. Registration forms are available at the Taylorsville Post Office or the CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center (Monday through Thursday).
Certified Nurse Assistant class will be offered Jan. 4 through April 12, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Prerequisites include successful completion of Pathways to Healthcare and pre-test or documentation of placement into English III or completion of Reading 090 or DRE 98. Documents required for registration include a current US government-issued signature-bearing photo ID and a GED or high school diploma. Current high school seniors may register with documentation from the high school that verifies senior status. Current high school seniors are exempt from the prerequisites. Total cost for the class is $231.75, which includes registration fee, insurance, and supply fee. Textbook, workbook, and manual are required. Funding assistance may be available.
GED/Adult High School classes are held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. For more information, email fgarnes@cvcc.edu.
For more information or to register for any of these classes, call 828-632-8221 ext. 307 or visit the CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center at 230 Industrial Blvd. in Taylorsville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!