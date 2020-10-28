CVCC Alexander Center announces upcoming classes

TAYLORSVILLE — The CVCC Alexander Center for Education is offering a variety of upcoming classes.

Certified Nurse Assistant I — Refresher class will be offered Nov. 16 through Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. To register, you must bring in your driver's license, high school diploma, and proof that you have taken a state-approved Nurse Aide I class in the past (can't be expired more than two years). CNAs from another state who want to take the test for North Carolina are also eligible. Cost includes a $125 registration fee plus $1.25 insurance fee for a total of $126.25. Textbook and manual are required.

Notary public classes will be offered on Nov. 10 or Dec. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (choose the date that best fits your schedule). Registration must be done in person for the notary public class at the CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center. It is recommended that you register at least one week prior to the class you want to attend to allow time to read the guidebook which must be read prior to class. There are no waivers or refunds for this class, but you can transfer to the next upcoming class. The cost of the class including the guidebook is $75.