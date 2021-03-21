Community forums concern search for superintendent

HICKORY — The superintendent of Hickory Public Schools, Robbie Adell, has announced his retirement, effective June 30. Therefore, the HPS Board of Education has begun the search for a new superintendent to lead Hickory Public Schools. The new superintendent will begin July 1.

The public is invited to attend two Community Forums for HPS Superintendent Search, sponsored by the HPS Board of Education. These forums will provide the public with the opportunity to share characteristics and qualities in support of the superintendent search.

The first community forum is scheduled for March 29 at Northview Middle School’s auditorium, 302 28th Ave., NE, Hickory. The one-hour event starts at 5:30 p.m. A microphone will be set up for the public, and each person speaking will be provided three minutes to share input.

The second community forum is scheduled for April 12 at Grandview Middle School’s auditorium, 451 Catawba Valley Blvd, SE, Hickory. The one-hour event begins at 6:30 p.m., immediately following the work session of the HPS Board of Education. Again, a microphone will be set up for the public and each person speaking will be provided three minutes to share input.