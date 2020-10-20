College names recipient of President's Award

HICKORY — Savannah Brown has been named the recipient of the President’s Award at Catawba Valley Community College.
The honor is given annually to the college’s most outstanding student based on academic achievement, leadership and service in both the community and at CVCC.
A Hickory resident and Fred T. Foard High School alumnus, Brown recently completed her criminal justice associate degree at CVCC and is attending Lees-McRae College to pursue her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
“This award means a lot to me,” Brown said. “I’m the only person in my family that has gotten a degree in general. CVCC helped me to get there. I feel like at any other college I wouldn’t have been able to earn something like this. My teachers pushed me to study hard and work hard.”
Brown, who is a graduate of the CVCC Student Leadership Academy on campus, was involved in various projects through the Criminal Justice program, including Adopt-A-Cop, Raising Hope and Spring Fling.
Maintaining a 3.68 grade point average, Brown was active in the SkillsUSA Club at CVCC where she won two gold medals at state level and two gold medals at the nationals in Crime Scene Investigations.
Sherry Herman, the department head for Criminal Justice, believes Brown is extremely deserving of this honor, and she’s enjoyed having Brown as a part of her program.
“Savannah is an outstanding student and person,” Herman said. “She is very conscientious in all aspect of her life. Savannah is a visionary and looks forward to what life's adventures hold for her. Any organization that has Savannah on their team will benefit from her knowledge and understanding nature. I wish her all the success if the world.
Receiving the President’s Award has been the “cherry on top” to Brown’s experience at Catawba Valley Community College.
“You have such a personable relationship with the instructors here,” she said. “It’s completely different from any school. When I first got nominated for this award, I cried a little bit actually. It’s great being able to see it in person and actually have it in my hands is surreal.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!