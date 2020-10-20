College names recipient of President's Award

HICKORY — Savannah Brown has been named the recipient of the President’s Award at Catawba Valley Community College.

The honor is given annually to the college’s most outstanding student based on academic achievement, leadership and service in both the community and at CVCC.

A Hickory resident and Fred T. Foard High School alumnus, Brown recently completed her criminal justice associate degree at CVCC and is attending Lees-McRae College to pursue her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

“This award means a lot to me,” Brown said. “I’m the only person in my family that has gotten a degree in general. CVCC helped me to get there. I feel like at any other college I wouldn’t have been able to earn something like this. My teachers pushed me to study hard and work hard.”

Brown, who is a graduate of the CVCC Student Leadership Academy on campus, was involved in various projects through the Criminal Justice program, including Adopt-A-Cop, Raising Hope and Spring Fling.

Maintaining a 3.68 grade point average, Brown was active in the SkillsUSA Club at CVCC where she won two gold medals at state level and two gold medals at the nationals in Crime Scene Investigations.