Child nutrition director heads association

HICKORY — Kristen M. Bealler, who joined Hickory Public Schools as Child Nutrition Director last November, is the new president of the School Nutrition Association (SNA) of North Carolina, an organization Bealler has served since 2009.
As president, Bealler will lead the state’s promotion of healthful meals and nutrition education and she will work with membership in their commitment to advance strong nutrition for all students throughout North Carolina.
Strong nutrition provides students with the fuel they need to learn in the classroom, according to Bealler. “We realize that school meals may be the only nutritional meal some students receive — and we are doing all that we can to ensure these quality meals are provided to every child. School nutrition professionals strive to continually improve their knowledge and skills to administer, manage, deliver, and sustain successful school meal programs across North Carolina,” said Bealler.
During her leadership role as SNA president, Bealler will work with membership to increase professional development opportunities and resources, increase efforts in educating policymakers on the complexity of school nutrition programs, and strengthen engagement, leadership and collaboration among all members, chapter affiliates, allied partners and other stakeholders.
Prior to joining Hickory Public Schools, Bealler served as the director of the Davidson County School Nutrition Program and as director of the Stokes County School Nutrition Program. She also previously served as area supervisor for Wake County Public Schools, field supervisor for Cabarrus County Schools Child Nutrition Programs, and environmental public health sanitarian for Saint Louis County in Missouri.
During the closing of schools due to COVID-19, Bealler led the HPS Child Nutrition Team, from March 17 to Sept. 11, in preparation of 310,800 meals for the children of Hickory Public Schools. Through this achievement, a collaboration with the HPS Transportation Department, the nutritional meals were distributed to children via bus stop deliveries and drive-thru operations set up at schools.
Bealler earned a Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management, with a minor in business from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She achieved certification as a School Nutrition Specialist with the School Nutrition Association (Level 3) and with ServSafe, as a Certified Instructor and Proctor. She possesses extensive skills in customer service, budgeting, team leadership, project planning, and event planning/catering.
