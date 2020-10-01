Child nutrition director heads association

HICKORY — Kristen M. Bealler, who joined Hickory Public Schools as Child Nutrition Director last November, is the new president of the School Nutrition Association (SNA) of North Carolina, an organization Bealler has served since 2009.

As president, Bealler will lead the state’s promotion of healthful meals and nutrition education and she will work with membership in their commitment to advance strong nutrition for all students throughout North Carolina.

Strong nutrition provides students with the fuel they need to learn in the classroom, according to Bealler. “We realize that school meals may be the only nutritional meal some students receive — and we are doing all that we can to ensure these quality meals are provided to every child. School nutrition professionals strive to continually improve their knowledge and skills to administer, manage, deliver, and sustain successful school meal programs across North Carolina,” said Bealler.

During her leadership role as SNA president, Bealler will work with membership to increase professional development opportunities and resources, increase efforts in educating policymakers on the complexity of school nutrition programs, and strengthen engagement, leadership and collaboration among all members, chapter affiliates, allied partners and other stakeholders.