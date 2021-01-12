Character-education tools purchased for schools

Maria Ballard, Director of Student Services for Catawba County Schools, says K-64’s purchase of the curriculum helps to fill an important need for her school system.

“We are so very thankful for our partnership with K-64,” Ballard said. “We are excited to implement this engaging program in our schools to teach our students social-emotional skills and promote healthy social-emotional development. The program teaches skills that will benefit our students now and throughout their lives.”

Catawba County Schools and Hickory Public Schools now have one character education kit per teacher in grades K- 5 — kits that had been previously shared by teachers.

These kits can be used on average around three to five years, and if properly maintained, around seven to 10 years. For students in grades six through eight, K-64 purchased subscriptions for CCS and HPS students to access Second Step's online curriculum.