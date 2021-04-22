CCC&TI student chosen for Academic Excellence Award

HUDSON — Stephanie Reeves never saw herself as a college student. But the stay-at-home mom wanted to find a job when her son started school and while driving by the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute campus in Hudson one day, decided to explore her options.
Her first day on campus, it seemed so big, and she was very nervous. She’s come a long way since that first day.
“Now I know campus like the back of my hand,” Reeves said. “The campus has become a good friend. I feel so comfortable here. I tell everyone how much this place has changed my life.”
Reeves was honored recently at the CCC&TI Board of Trustees meeting as the 2021 Academic Excellence Award winner. CCC&TI President Mark Poarch presented her with a medal, an award plaque and a letter of congratulations from N.C. Community Colleges System President Thomas Stith III. She is one of 58 students statewide to receive the annual award, one from each of the state’s community colleges.
Two years after her first time on campus, she’s ready to graduate with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Office Administration. She’ll be a first-generation college graduate.
She was nominated and chosen for the award by CCC&TI faculty and staff. Listed among the reasons for her award nomination were her positive and determined attitude, as well as her level of engagement on campus.
Reeves has been active with TRIO/Student Support Services since her first semester. She also volunteered for the annual Creepy Caldwell event in 2019 and served as a CCC&TI Ambassador.
Away from campus, Reeves volunteers with Loaves and Fishes and Big House Ministries. She also has volunteered at the School for Young Children in Lenoir and at The Closet in Hudson.
In 2020, she worked in the Human Resources office at Blue Ridge Energy as part of the Work-Based Learning requirement for her degree, but her time there was cut short due to the pandemic. But she was there long enough to know she loved it and she plans to continue her education to pursue a human resources career. Next year, she will attend Appalachian State University where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in Workforce Leadership and Development.
Reeves lives in Hudson with her husband and 5-year-old son.