CCC&TI student chosen for Academic Excellence Award

HUDSON — Stephanie Reeves never saw herself as a college student. But the stay-at-home mom wanted to find a job when her son started school and while driving by the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute campus in Hudson one day, decided to explore her options.

Her first day on campus, it seemed so big, and she was very nervous. She’s come a long way since that first day.

“Now I know campus like the back of my hand,” Reeves said. “The campus has become a good friend. I feel so comfortable here. I tell everyone how much this place has changed my life.”

Reeves was honored recently at the CCC&TI Board of Trustees meeting as the 2021 Academic Excellence Award winner. CCC&TI President Mark Poarch presented her with a medal, an award plaque and a letter of congratulations from N.C. Community Colleges System President Thomas Stith III. She is one of 58 students statewide to receive the annual award, one from each of the state’s community colleges.

Two years after her first time on campus, she’s ready to graduate with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Office Administration. She’ll be a first-generation college graduate.