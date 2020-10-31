CCC&TI, Lees-McRae College announce agreement

HUDSON — Leadership from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and Lees-McRae College have announced a new guaranteed admissions program that creates seamless pathways for students who want to start at CCC&TI and continue their education at Lees-McRae.

The program is designed to provide students affordable access to higher education and additional support services during their time at CCC&TI for a successful transition to Lees-McRae.

Providing a pathway for students who plan to earn a bachelor’s degree, the agreement will guarantee admission to Lees-McRae for CCC&TI students who complete certain two-year associate degrees. Students must meet academic requirements, which vary based on the program of study they plan to enter.

In addition, CCC&TI students who enroll full-time at Lees-McRae will automatically qualify for the Lees-McRae’s New Horizon Transfer Scholarship. Awards are based on academic performance and range from $2,000 up to $14,000 per academic year.

The new agreements take effect for the spring 2021 semester.