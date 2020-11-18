 Skip to main content
Caldwell Early College science teacher honored
Caldwell Early College science teacher honored

HUDSON — Ashley Mayo, science teacher at the Caldwell Early College High School, is the recipient of the District 7 Outstanding High School Science Teacher Award presented by the North Carolina Science Teachers Association. The award was given at the NCSTA 51st Annual Awards Ceremony held virtually on Nov. 5.

“Mrs. Mayo is more than a great science teacher,” Early College principal Meredith Griffin said. “She holds multiple vital leadership roles on our staff and is a part of our ongoing professional development team and grade level facilitator. As for her acumen in her chemistry classroom, she is an accomplished teacher who goes above and beyond to make sure each student understands the content.”

The NCSTA District Outstanding Science Teacher award is given to a person exhibiting leadership in science education; contributing to improvements in science education; and excelling in the aspects of science education in the high school setting. This honor is determined by other science educators throughout the state.

