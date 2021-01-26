Broyhill Family Foundation awards two scholarships

LENOIR — Two Mars Hill University students have been selected to receive $2,500 scholarships from the Broyhill Family Foundation. Anuchar “Alex” Ngamhuy, a senior music education major from Sherrills Ford, and Annastasia Shell, a senior biology major from Hudson, were awarded the scholarships for the current academic year.

In all, eight students from four private colleges and universities in North Carolina received scholarships. The scholarships are awarded to full-time students pursuing STEM studies, with preference given to students who plan to teach. The Independent College Fund of North Carolina (ICFNC), a division of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU), distributes the scholarships on behalf of the foundation.

The Broyhill Family Foundation was established in 1946 by the founders of Broyhill Furniture Industries. It began with the intent to provide opportunities for students in Caldwell County to go to college. Over the years, the foundation has grown in size and focus, expanding its interests while maintaining relationships with certain education institutions. www.broyhillfamilyfoundation.org