Board chairman elected to statewide office

LENOIR — School Board Chairman Darrell Pennell has been elected vice president of the North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA) governing board of directors. The newly elected slate of officers was presented at the NCSBA Annual Conference: president, Amy Churchill from Buncombe County; president-elect Lucy Edwards, Northampton County; vice president Darrell Pennell; and treasurer Jennifer Thompson, from Cherokee Central Schools. Officers will serve a one-year term.

“I am honored to have received this position,” Pennell said. “I think it is a positive thing to have representation from Caldwell County, and it will help others from across the state realize the excellent school system we have here.”

Pennell, a school board member for more than 10 years, has served as chairman since 2011.

Other NCSBA members elected included a second two-year term on the NCSBA Board of Directors for Patricia Burden, Wayne County; Mac Hodges, Beaufort County; and Dub Potts, Davie County.

Members elected to serve a first two-year term on the NCSBA Board of Directors are Margaret Bradsher, Person County; Ben Cooke, Mount Airy City; Worley Edwards, Columbus County; Allison Gant, Alamance-Burlington; and Charles McKellar, Cumberland County.

The board of directors establishes the mission and goals for the association and ensures that NCSBA activities and programs remain focused on these goals. In addition, the officers and directors are the personal communications link between their regions and the association.