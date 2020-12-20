Army major earns advanced degree, certification

HICKORY — Army Maj. Jon Bailey, formerly of Hickory, earned a master's degree from the defense comptrollership program at Syracuse University, New York.

The curriculum is a 60-credit hour program completed in 14 months. Graduates are awarded a Master of Business degree and an Executive Master of Public Administration degree. In addition to the academic program, Bailey became a certified defense financial manager, a certification only achieved by 13 percent of Defense Department comptrollers.

His next assignment is with the Army's Installation Management Command in Europe at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz in Germany, where he will serve as a resource manager.

He has served in the military for 12 years.

Bailey is the son of Tonya and Steve Bailey of Hickory. He is the brother of Ashley Jenkins of Hickory.

He is a 1995 graduate of St. Stephens High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in 1999 from Appalachian State University, Boone.