Applications open for LPN to RN Bridge program

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Nursing department is now accepting applications for its LPN to RN Bridge program.

If you are currently employed as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), you can earn your RN (registered nurse) in only two semesters at Catawba Valley Community College. The program starts in the fall 2021 and students graduate in May 2022.

Classes will be held both online and on campus. The approximate cost for the program is $3,500 (based on in-state tuition rates). This cost is based on 35 credit hours of tuition plus $1,000 for books, uniforms, malpractice insurance, accident insurance and other fees set by CVCC.

Information, including an admission packet and minimum admissions requirements checklist (MAR), can be found on the CVCC nursing web page at https://www.cvcc.edu/Academic-Resources/Programs/Health-Services/Nursing.

An LPN Bridge information session will be held in the form of virtual WebEx meetings starting on Monday, March 1, at 6 p.m.

Additional information sessions will take place on three separate Tuesdays — April 27, May 11 and June 1 — at both 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Links to these meetings are located on CVCC nursing's web page.