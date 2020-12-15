Accounting student gets incentive funding

HICKORY — Accounting student Hayley L. Foster became the latest recipient of the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) and the CVCC Foundation’s student incentive funding on Dec. 8.
Foster also received a supplemental incentive award funded by the David H. Sain Family Endowment through the CVCC Foundation.
“As chairman of the CVCC Foundation, it gives me great pleasure to see the wonderful dedication and desire that Hayley has to achieve her accounting degree,” said David Sain, CVCC Foundation Chairman. “It is so very rewarding to me to be a part of her dreams to achieve.”
Collectively, the awards will cover spring semester 2021 tuition, fees and books for Foster as she pursues an accounting degree in the School of WDA’s Department of Accounting and Business Administration.
“We are so pleased to support Hayley's career journey to become an accountant,” said Gary Muller, School of WDA Dean. “We know she will be very successful because of her strong drive and dedication to attain her goals.”
Foster was nominated for the award by Robert Canipe, CVCC English instructor and editor-in-chief of Redhawk Publishing, and the nomination was supported by Christy Lefevers, Director of Accounting and Business Administration.
“From the first time I met Hayley, I knew that she was a deserving recipient of this highly selective award,” said Jeff Penley, CVCC School of WDA senior professor and student advocate. “Hayley is returning to CVCC to acquire specialized career skills, and we welcome her presence on campus. Hayley will contribute greatly to the academic environment here at CVCC, she will gain quality training that will benefit her for an entire career, and she will be a lifelong ambassador for this institution.”
For more information regarding this initiative and the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts and its programs, contact Muller at gmuller@cvcc.edu or Penley at jpenley@cvcc.edu.
