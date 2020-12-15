Accounting student gets incentive funding

HICKORY — Accounting student Hayley L. Foster became the latest recipient of the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) and the CVCC Foundation’s student incentive funding on Dec. 8.

Foster also received a supplemental incentive award funded by the David H. Sain Family Endowment through the CVCC Foundation.

“As chairman of the CVCC Foundation, it gives me great pleasure to see the wonderful dedication and desire that Hayley has to achieve her accounting degree,” said David Sain, CVCC Foundation Chairman. “It is so very rewarding to me to be a part of her dreams to achieve.”

Collectively, the awards will cover spring semester 2021 tuition, fees and books for Foster as she pursues an accounting degree in the School of WDA’s Department of Accounting and Business Administration.

“We are so pleased to support Hayley's career journey to become an accountant,” said Gary Muller, School of WDA Dean. “We know she will be very successful because of her strong drive and dedication to attain her goals.”

Foster was nominated for the award by Robert Canipe, CVCC English instructor and editor-in-chief of Redhawk Publishing, and the nomination was supported by Christy Lefevers, Director of Accounting and Business Administration.