3 CVCC students receive incentive funding

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College students Jessie Brown, Luis Millan-Lara and Christopher Propst became the latest recipients of the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) and the CVCC Foundation’s student incentive funding Feb. 10.

The awards will count toward spring semester 2021 tuition and fees for Brown, Millan-Lara and Propst as they pursue degrees in Associate in Arts, Associate in Science and Business Administration, respectively, with courses pursued in the School of WDA.

“As the School of WDA extends our Student Incentive Funding Program into its sixth month, we continue to identify students who exhibit academic promise and good moral character. Jessie, Luis and Christopher most certainly deserve inclusion as part of our ‘inner circle’ of outstanding School of WDA students,” said Jeffrey Penley, CVCC School of WDA senior professor and student advocate.

“They are wonderful student representatives of Catawba Valley Community College, and they will make lifelong ambassadors for our institution, demonstrating that you can either begin or end your academic journey at CVCC with remarkable effect.”

Brown was nominated for the award by Jeffery Kiefer, AFA visual arts director, and Millan-Lara was nominated by Tammy Muller, executive director of CVCC SkillsUSA.