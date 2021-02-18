3 CVCC students receive incentive funding

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College students Jessie Brown, Luis Millan-Lara and Christopher Propst became the latest recipients of the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) and the CVCC Foundation’s student incentive funding Feb. 10.
The awards will count toward spring semester 2021 tuition and fees for Brown, Millan-Lara and Propst as they pursue degrees in Associate in Arts, Associate in Science and Business Administration, respectively, with courses pursued in the School of WDA.
“As the School of WDA extends our Student Incentive Funding Program into its sixth month, we continue to identify students who exhibit academic promise and good moral character. Jessie, Luis and Christopher most certainly deserve inclusion as part of our ‘inner circle’ of outstanding School of WDA students,” said Jeffrey Penley, CVCC School of WDA senior professor and student advocate.
“They are wonderful student representatives of Catawba Valley Community College, and they will make lifelong ambassadors for our institution, demonstrating that you can either begin or end your academic journey at CVCC with remarkable effect.”
Brown was nominated for the award by Jeffery Kiefer, AFA visual arts director, and Millan-Lara was nominated by Tammy Muller, executive director of CVCC SkillsUSA.
“I am so pleased that the CVCC Foundation is providing strong support for Jessie, Luis and Christopher,” said CVCC School of WDA Dean Gary Muller.
“We are so glad they have chosen CVCC as their institution of higher learning, and we know that long after their stay here is done, they will continue to represent our college and our community in an outstanding way.”
David Sain, chairman of the CVCC Foundation board of directors, nominated Propst.
“What an absolute privilege it was presenting Jessie, Luis and Christopher their well-deserved School of WDA incentive scholarship awards,” Sain said.
“These three young people personify what the School of Workforce Development and the Arts, Catawba Valley Community College and the Catawba Valley area are all about. We look forward to following — with great satisfaction — their personal and career accomplishments.”
For more information regarding this initiative and the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts and its programs, contact Muller at gmuller@cvcc.edu or Penley at jpenley@cvcc.edu.