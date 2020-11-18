13 CVCC students awarded grants

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) and CVCC Foundation Inc. held a Pandemic-Related Student Support Funding Luncheon and Recognition Ceremony in the Workforce Solutions Complex on the main campus on Nov. 4.
During the ceremony, 13 students were awarded financial grants through CVCC Foundation Inc. to support them in their academic pursuits while enduring personal economic challenges related to the pandemic.
“This was a wonderful opportunity to recognize and support students from the School of Workforce Development and the Arts who are outstanding in their respective programs of study and who — through no fault of their own — have experienced economic difficulties due to this once-in-a-century pandemic,” said CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts Student Advocate and Liaison Jeff Penley, who was master of ceremonies for the luncheon. “It takes a team to make an event like this happen, and we certainly have an outstanding team of professionals in the School of Workforce Development and the Arts.”
WDA program directors Shawn Mull, Christy Lefevers, Jennifer Cobb, Caroline Simyon and Rick Barnes nominated six students each from School of Workforce Development and the Arts programs.
Students were then required to complete an application process to confirm their academic progress and a commitment to enroll in spring 2021 semester classes at CVCC.
“Each one our scholarship recipients has a special story that highlights the challenges they are overcoming to reach their goal of becoming a college graduate,” said Gary Muller, dean, School of Workforce Development and the Arts. “They are truly serving as models for their fellow students to follow.”
Students receiving awards and their respective programs include: Codell “Cody” Belas, Automotive Systems Technology; Regina Piper Brown, Business Administration; Carol Causby, Business Administration; Lillian Danielle Childres, Advertising/Graphic Design; Rodrigo Gonzalez, Advertising/Graphic Design; Jeffrey Alejandro Sarmiento Guardado, AFA Music; Hannah Marie Hasselwander, Business Administration; Sheleen Lakisha Jolly, Business Administration; Christian Eduardo Gonzalez Luna, Advertising/Graphic Design; McKalia Sain, Accounting; Bethany Faith Spears, AFA Music; Cheryl Beth Turbyfill, Information Technology; and Kynetha Turner, Information Technology.
The Chick-fil-A franchise located on 1815 U.S. 70, SE, in Hickory and its owner — James Goeway — provided lunch.
“I was honored to be a part of the student scholarship luncheon on Nov. 4,” said David Sain, CVCC Foundation chairman. “It was a wonderful day to represent the college and CVCC Foundation Inc. The mission of the Foundation is to foster and promote college programs and activities. It is always a special time when we provide scholarships to help students reach their dreams and goals. I appreciate the opportunity to attend and celebrate our students and wish them much success.”
For more information about the programs at the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts, contact dean Gary Muller at gmuller@cvcc.edu.
If you would like to make a gift to the CVCC Foundation Inc., contact Teresa Biggs, executive director, at 828-327-7000, ext. 4288 or email tbiggs@cvcc.edu. You can also mail a donation to the CVCC Foundation, Inc., 2550 Highway 70, SE, Hickory, NC 28602.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!