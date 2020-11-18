13 CVCC students awarded grants

“This was a wonderful opportunity to recognize and support students from the School of Workforce Development and the Arts who are outstanding in their respective programs of study and who — through no fault of their own — have experienced economic difficulties due to this once-in-a-century pandemic,” said CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts Student Advocate and Liaison Jeff Penley, who was master of ceremonies for the luncheon. “It takes a team to make an event like this happen, and we certainly have an outstanding team of professionals in the School of Workforce Development and the Arts.”