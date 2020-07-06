SBI, police investigate bomb threat; no explosives found

Damage to a vehicle parked at an industrial building on Tate Boulevard was possibly caused by lightning, not a bomb.

Monday morning, Hickory police and Hickory firefighters were called to an industrial building located at the 1100 block of Tate Boulevard where it was reported a vehicle was damaged possibly by an explosive device, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community service coordinator for the police department.

Employees with the business there pointed out a vehicle parked next to the building that had been damaged by what appeared to be multiple rocks. Several buckets were also found and believed to be suspicious, according to Dieter.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to assist in determining if the suspicious buckets contained any explosive devices.

Several people with the SBI were seen wearing protective gear as they approached the building. A robot was also used to help locate any explosives.

No explosive devices were found, Dieter said.

According to Dieter, the Forest Service reported there were lightning strikes in that area early that morning.