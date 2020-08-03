Man who hit gas pump on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard identified

Hickory police have released the name of a man who was charged after the vehicle he was driving struck a gas pump at the Fast and Fresh market on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Austin Sinclair Anthony, 31, of Newton, is charged with misdemeanor counts of careless and reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $1,000 secured bond.

Video from the store showed Anthony, who was driving a Chevrolet Equinox, following closely behind a black Dodge Dart as both entered the parking lot of the market.

Anthony struck the gas pump, which caught fire as it was knocked across the parking lot. The other car drove out of the parking lot and down Third Avenue SE.

Anthony was going roughly 30 mph when he hit the pump, according to the report.

In addition to the gas pump, Anthony also damaged a metal post, according to the report. The damage was estimated at $5,000.

The report described it as a road rage incident and said Anthony was chasing the other car. The driver of the Dodge Dart “did not appear to be driving in a careless manner,” according to the report.

Chrystal Dieter, the victim and community services coordinator for the department, said there are no other suspects in the case.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

