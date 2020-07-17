Concord and Harrisburg receive Healthiest Employer Awards

The City of Concord and the Town of Harrisburg have both received Healthiest Employer Awards from the Charlotte Business Journal.
Concord received the second place award for employers with 500-1,499 employees, said Peter L. Franzese, public affairs and projects manager. The city has won a few of these awards in the past including: fourth place in 2017, fifth place in 2018 and seventh place in 2019.
Concord offers annual programs for the health of its employees. The city offers mass health screenings, an annual health and wellness fair, monthly wellness educational seminars, on-site flu shot campaigns and other wellness seminars. To get employees involved in keeping track of their health, the city holds events like sleep tracking challenges, water replacement challenges and team step challenges. And without employee participation, Franzese said, the health and wellness programs wouldn’t be as successful.
“The City has been able to achieve this wonderful recognition due to the overwhelming participation and desired engagement of our coworkers,” he stated. “We also receive support from elected and appointed leaders, as well as vendors that provide the platform to offer many of the benefits that City of Concord has to offer. The City invests in wellness and we continue to see the positive impact it has on our workforce in many ways.”
The Concord City office also has an Onsite Wellness Center staffed with a nurse practitioner and medical assistant. City staff also continue to invest in the on-site clinic Franzese said.
“Applicable HR members also annually sit down each year to take deeper dives into our onsite clinic utilization, claims data, care gap analysis, survey areas of interest for employees and review medication dispensing for the city as a whole,” he said.
