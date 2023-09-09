NEWTON — The Newton Health Fair will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Central Recreation Center, 301 South Ervin Ave.

The community wellness event will bring together partners from across Newton and Catawba County at a convenient location where residents and visitors can work with professionals to assess their current health levels and find effective ways to make improvements.

Attendees will have access to:

• Vision screenings for children from 6 months of age through 12th grade provided by Newton Lions Club

• Dental screenings provided by Kintegra Health

• Blood pressure checks provided by Catawba Valley Public Health Center

• Diabetes screenings provided by Restoration Home Care Services

• Ident-a-Kid identification service provided by Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

• Child safety seat inspections provided by Newton Fire Department

• Bike helmets provided by Newton Police Department

• Backpack Program information provided by The Corner Table

• Community blood drive provided by OneBlood

• A guide to healthy eating from the Snowhill Community Garden

• Information about health insurance

• Information about essential oils

• Catawba County Library

• Catawba County Social Services

• Christ Alive

• CTSHealth

• Extreme Hip Hop

• Family Guidance Center

• In My Father’s House Community Support Services Network

• Meals on Wheels

• N.C. Cooperative Extension

• Neighbors Network

• PACE@Home

• Parents of Teachers

• Safe Harbor Rescue Mission

• Seniors Morning Out

• United Health Care

• United Way

• Women’s Resource Center

Attendees younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The City of Newton thanks Catawba County Public Health and the participating community groups, nonprofit organizations, and businesses for making the Newton Health Fair possible free of charge.