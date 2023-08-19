Scripture for the day
1 Chronicles 29:11
Dr. Ford from daily inspirations says, “To one who feels he is a nonbeliever or rationalist, an otherworldly encounter appears to be unimaginable, yet to go on as he is implying fiasco. To be ill-fated to a heavy drinker passing or to live on an otherworldly premise are not generally simple choices to confront. Yet, we need to confront the way that we should track down an otherworldly premise of life — or something bad might happen. The absence of force is our quandary. We need to find a power by which we can live, and it must be a power more significant than ourselves.” Have you found that power by which you can live?
Meditation for the day
Daylight is the chuckling of nature. Live out in the daylight. The sun and air are great medications. Nature is a decent medical caretaker for tired bodies. Allow her to have her direction with you. God’s effortlessness resembles the daylight. Let your entire being be enwrapped in the Heavenly soul. Confidence is the spirit’s taking in of the Heavenly soul. It makes happy the hearts of people. The Heavenly soul mends and fixes the mind. Allow it to have its direction and all will be well.
People are also reading…
Prayer for the day
I pray that we might live in the daylight of God’s soul. I pray that our mind, body and soul might be stimulated by it.
Live in him. Love in him. Stay in him. God bless.