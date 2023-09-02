Have you seen the movie "The Jesus Revolution"? It was in theaters for several months and is streaming on Netflix and other streaming platforms as well. It tells the story of a revolutionary spiritual awakening in the hippies back in the 1960s and early 1970s. That may seem like a long time ago to you, but I was a hippie, and it seems like yesterday to me.

Back then young people were dropping out of the majority culture and protesting the war in Vietnam. Men were burning their draft cards and refusing to go to war against the yellow man in Loas and Cambodia. Women were burning their bras and demanding equal rights. Black people were demanding an end to segregation and great leaders like Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King were assassinated. It was a crazy time in our country and hippies were longing for a new way of life. We wanted to escape from the traps of modern-day culture.

Hippies were longing for a new way to live. We wanted a transcendent experience. We wanted to contact a divine consciousness, and we thought we would find it in mind-altering drugs like LSD, mescaline and MDA.

In the movie you see hippies jumping down the rabbit hole of drugs looking for the meaning of life and a way to escape their feelings of being trapped, but many only found another level of hell. Hippies were seeking a deeper meaning, longing to fill the emptiness we felt in our hearts. Little did we know, the very thing we were desperately searching for, the missing piece that would complete us on the inside was God.

The Jesus Revolution tells the true story of how God transformed the hippie movement from the inside out through a new way of reaching out to broken, lost people and those who had rejected the traditional church. It started when a little church reached out to the hippies and let them know that they were all welcome to come just as they were. Barefoot, dirty, homeless or high, they were invited to bring their brokenness to the church family and be made whole by giving their life to Christ.

It was a no-judgement zone where everyone was accepted regardless of race, gender, age, national origin, ethnicity, religion, lack of religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, ability or any other man-made barrier that strives to divide people and keep them apart. They were immediately accepted into the church and given opportunities to serve and reach out to others who needed to hear the good news that God loves all people and that it is never too late for anyone.

The Jesus Revolution started in California, but it soon spread across the nation, Europe and Central America. They found the meaning and purpose of life that they had been searching for so desperately and The Jesus Revolution has been called the greatest spiritual awakening to ever happen in our country. The movie is a true story about real people who were transformed by Christ, and I highly recommend it. A young hippie in the movie today is the Rev. Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship, a worldwide ministry that has transformed millions of people and changed the world.

Fast forward to today, and though the times have changed, the struggles remain the same. Many people today have been trapped in the snare of addiction, yearning for a new way to live and an altered consciousness to escape the mental and emotional strongholds of childhood abuse, neglect, abandonment, dysfunctional family life, unhealthy environments and poverty. People are desperate to find a way to deal with their loneliness, guilt, shame, and brokenness on the inside.

Just like the hippies of the '60s, many of us are searching for something beyond ourselves, something that can mend our broken hearts and make us whole. There is a hole in our soul, and we can try to fill it with drugs, alcohol, food, sex, money, gambling, pornography, unhealthy relationships, work or material possessions, but the longing we feel can only be satisfied by God. We may not realize it, but we are longing for the power, the love, and the forgiveness of God.

Today many traditional churches are closing or barely hanging on, but Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ is thriving because we are part of a modern-day Jesus Revolution. God called the Rev. Reggie Longcrier to found our church in a funeral home chapel in 1997 as a no-judgement zone where everyone would be accepted regardless of the mistakes they had made in life, race, gender, age, national origin, ethnicity, religion, lack of religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, ability or any other man-made barrier that strives to divide people and keep us apart. At Exodus, you are immediately accepted into the church and given opportunities to serve; reaching out to others who need to hear the good news about God’s love, power and forgiveness. At Exodus it is never too late for anyone. I was there in the beginning and have been blessed to see thousands of people find a new life in Christ.

As we reflect upon the Jesus Revolution of the 1960s and draw parallels to the Jesus Revolution of today, let us remember that God is the answer we seek. He is the only one who can fill the hole in our souls. The drugs and cultural issues of today may differ, but the ultimate need remains the same. Let us turn our hearts toward God, the true source of transformation and wholeness.