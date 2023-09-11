HICKORY — “God’s work. Our hands.” is an annual program within the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America to demonstrate love of neighbor.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory is participating in the initiative this week and serving the community through a variety of opportunities. The local initiative will conclude with a community concert of celebration by NewSong on Sept. 17.

Holy Trinity Lutheran church members and friends will blanket the community with open hearts to serve. Projects planned include:

• The Corner Table/Newton: Prepping, serving and cleaning to accommodate meals for those with food insecurities;

• Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministries/Newton: Organizing and assisting with the food bank operations of the agency;

• The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club/Hickory: Now through September, the congregation will collect snack supplies for the Boys & Girls Club;

• Youth Center HTLC/Hickory: Cleaning and organizing to better serve teens;

• Hickory Soup Kitchen/Hickory: Prepping, serving and cleaning to accommodate meals for those with food insecurities;

• Greeting Cards HTLC/Hickory: Designing a variety of greeting cards to be shared with nursing home residents, shut-ins, etc.

This year, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church has added a concert to conclude the activities. All are welcome to come and be joyful for our neighbors and new friendships. The free concert will be held at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church chapel, 547 Sixth St. NW, Hickory.

“Community service activities offer us an extension of our church and an opportunity to explore and do good for others,” said Joy Cline, a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Outreach Team. “We are hopeful new relationships will be formed and we can further spread God’s grace.”

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church is a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. For additional information on Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or “God’s work. Our hands.”, contact the church office, 828-322-2536.