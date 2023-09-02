GRANITE FALLS — Kathryn “Taffy” Wells Rice and James Andrew “Andy” Rice Sr. celebrated 40 years of marriage on Aug. 6, 2023.

Taffy and Andy were first married by the Rev. Jim Watford at First United Methodist Church Hickory, during a noon ceremony on Aug. 6, 1983.

Taffy, a Hickory native, is the daughter of Fae Wells Fox and the late William “Billy” Burder Wells. She was escorted down the aisle by her beloved stepfather, the late Howell C. Fox. Andy, a Conover native, is the son of the late Glenda Butler Rice and James “Jim” Oscar Rice Jr.

The couple first met in seventh grade, when they attended College Park Junior High, before Andy moved back to Conover. Taffy is a graduate of Hickory High, and Andy is a graduate of Newton-Conover High, (1978). The couple began dating, while attending N.C. State University, from which they both graduated.

Taffy and Andy have raised three children, James Andrew “Drew” Rice Jr. (30), Kathryn “Kat” Elizabeth Rice McGee (29), (both Fred T. Foard graduates), and William “Will” Christopher Rice (26), (a Hibriten graduate).

Taffy is a software engineer working out of the couple’s Granite Falls home. Andy served in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as a lieutenant colonel and is a captain at Delta Air Lines. Andy said that during their 40 years together, Taffy has been the rock of stability for the family, providing love and support in every way. After living many places due to Andy’s career, the couple settled back home in the Catawba Valley area in 2008.

Taffy and Andy celebrated their anniversary week at Sandals Emerald Bay on the island of Great Exuma, Bahamas, where a “Retie the Knot” ceremony was performed by a local minister. Sandals’ staff provided a beautiful ceremony in an idyllic setting, with countless thoughtful considerations. Additionally, the minister chose the same theme Taffy had chosen for the couple’s nuptials in 1983, 1 Corinthians 13.

...”the greatest of these is LOVE.”