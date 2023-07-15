HICKORY — Richard E. Kern and Norma Jean Spada were wed July 13, 1973, at St Aloysius Church in Springfield, Illinois. Both were born and raised in Springfield and have known each other since attending second grade together.

At the time of the wedding the groom was an instructor at the IBM Education Center in New York City, and the bride was employed as a draftsman at the Illinois State Highway Department in Springfield. After the wedding, the couple lived in Belleville, New Jersey.

After several moves around the country the couple moved to Hickory in 1998.

Richard Kern retired as IT manager from the Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co. Mrs. Kern retired as contact lens specialist at the Optometric Eye Care Center (now Peak Eyecare).