Last June the world witnessed two tragic events that exposed stark disparities in the value placed on human lives.

On one hand, there was the failed attempt to rescue 700 migrants on the fishing trawler Adriana stranded off the coast of Greece.

On the other hand, the whole world held its breath as efforts were made to save five wealthy men trapped aboard the OceanGate submarine Titan that was traveling to the shipwrecked Titanic on the ocean floor.

The contrasting responses to these crises raise profound questions about how the world determines the value of a human life. As Christians, we should care about what happened and our response to it.

The rescue operation for the 700 migrants stranded on the Adriana revealed the harsh complications of international politics and rescue policies. Despite the world’s awareness of their perilous situation, only 104 were saved when the boat eventually capsized. The tragic fate of these migrants serves as a humbling reminder of the life-threatening danger faced by those fleeing desperate circumstances.

The media coverage and international response to the Adriana tragedy were noticeably subdued, and this lack of attention may be attributed to the migrants’ socioeconomic status and nationality. The limited news coverage of the Adriana included nothing like the up-close-and-personal human stories of the lives and dreams of the five men aboard the Titan. Except for a few, we don’t even know their names. The migrants were desperate, many of them refugees, from countries wracked by war, poverty, climate disasters, and human rights violations — including Afghanistan, Syria, Palestine, Pakistan, and Egypt. They were sailing from Libya in a decrepit fishing boat, hoping to make it to Europe alive.

In stark contrast to the plight of the 700 migrants, the Titan submarine incident unfolded at the same time as a global media spectacle. Five wealthy men were trapped deep beneath the ocean, and the world watched anxiously as predictions of the amount of oxygen left dwindled. Their rescue was the No. 1 news story around the world. Media coverage was extensive, and rescue efforts were beyond extraordinary.

I will admit I was glued to the TV and my phone, awaiting every update on the rescue of the five men. Were they dying in the dark? Would rescuers find them in time before their oxygen ran out? During all this I learned about the 700 migrants stranded off the coast of Greece and that their boat could capsize at any moment. Wait — what? Seven hundred people might drown? Why is this story getting so much less attention than the five wealthy men on the Titan? I was stunned that the whole world cared so much about five wealthy people and so little about 700 migrants.

Perhaps the most glaring contrast was the enormous financial resources allocated for the Titan rescue operation. Six and a half million dollars were spent in a desperate attempt to save the five men, even though authorities secretly suspected they had perished shortly after launch. This huge expenditure paid for by U.S. taxpayers highlights the stark disparity in resource allocation when compared to the underfunded international efforts to save the migrants on the Adriana.

I was angry when I learned that the whole world had been laser focused for five days on the rescue of five people who were almost certainly already dead two hours into their journey while 600 people drowned when the Adriana capsized while there was still time to save them all. The Adriana had been in distress for almost two days before it sank, but help didn’t come until it was too late. How many might have been rescued with one-tenth the resources that were rushed to save the five wealthy men on the Titan?

The disproportionate attention and resources given to the Titan rescue is a depressing reminder of the inequality in our world. All lives are not valued the same. As Christians, we are reminded of the biblical teachings that emphasize the importance of humility and placing the needs of others before our own.

As Christians, we must ask ourselves if we are doing enough to aid vulnerable and marginalized people because Jesus emphasized the importance of caring for the least among us. As Christians, we are called to view every life as precious and to help those in need, regardless of their background or circumstances.

As Christians, we are called to uphold the sanctity of all human life and to extend compassion and assistance to those in need, regardless of their socioeconomic status or background. These events challenge us to reflect on our collective responsibility to ensure that every life is valued equally, and that resources are allocated justly to provide help where it is most urgently needed. In doing so, we can truly embody the teachings of Christ and strive for a more equitable and compassionate world.

While humanity continues to struggle with the inequality of human life, we know that God values all lives the same. In him, we are all valuable and worth saving. He can save us all without the loss of a single one.