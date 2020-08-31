Column: Hickory took measures to minimize 1918 flu

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the current predicament that Hickory and the rest of the world finds itself with the COVID-19 spread, many folks claim the 2020 pandemic is uncharted territory. While self-quarantining is certainly alarming and not experienced in our lifetimes, it has actually happened before. In fact, 2020 marks its centennial.

On Feb. 3, 1920, the Hickory City Council approved and issued an ordinance with a total of 11 sections to a new emergency law. Section 1 declared “that the Spanish Influenza or ‘The Grippe,’ is hereby declared a communicable disease and shall be reported to the City Health Department.”

After a wave of cases during the fall and winter of 1918-19 when Lenoir College (before the name change) reported 50 sick and another 150 cases on the south side of Hickory, the disease came back with such abandon that the city felt it needed to give a stern edict to citizens about how they should handle spread of the “flu.”