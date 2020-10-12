C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: These races at CMS were an important step toward normalcy

No matter which way you lean politically, it all made for a great setting.

It was race weekend in a racing town.

The last time a race was held here, the Coca-Cola 600 this past May, things were much different.

There were no fans present then. COVID-19 was truly at its height – and it still is, really – but there still were so many unknowns. The only people able to see the race up close were the owners of the condominiums overlooking Turn 1, and even they were limited to just five viewers per residents because of social distancing restrictions.

Even worse, during the typical race weeks that take place here during May, the popular All-Star Race was snatched away from us and shipped off to Bristol. Instead, it was one week, one race, and something was missing.

It made some of us wonder: Will racing ever be the same again? Will all the pageantry we’ve come to associate with race day ever return?

Or will we be relegated to watching the cars go round and round on TV? Which folks in this town know isn’t the same as being there, experiencing the atmosphere that the networks often miss.