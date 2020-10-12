C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: These races at CMS were an important step toward normalcy

CONCORD – For one magical weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway was alive again.
Yes, I called it magical.
Because it was.
Even if you don’t like hybrid road course-oval racing. Even if you resent the fact that not ALL fans were allowed here during a pandemic. Even if you don’t particularly care for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 winner, 24-year-old Wonder Boy Chase Elliott, or you hated the stop-and-go nature of Saturday’s Xfinity race.
If you’re a fan of the sport, it had to do your heart good to see this grand old race track take a step toward normalcy these past two days.
Man, it was such a good feeling to be making my way to the track and taking in the familiar scene of people outside their campers or pickups, enjoying their pre-race meals on the grill and mood-setting beverages.
It was good to see vendors busy hawking their merchandise, to see fans donning gear supporting old-school drivers like Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson -- does he count as old-school now? -- or next-generation racers like William Byron.
It was even good to see fans stepping away from the racing and supporting their favorite candidate in the upcoming Presidential election (most of the paraphernalia I saw was pro-Donald Trump.)
No matter which way you lean politically, it all made for a great setting.
It was race weekend in a racing town.
The last time a race was held here, the Coca-Cola 600 this past May, things were much different.
There were no fans present then. COVID-19 was truly at its height – and it still is, really – but there still were so many unknowns. The only people able to see the race up close were the owners of the condominiums overlooking Turn 1, and even they were limited to just five viewers per residents because of social distancing restrictions.
Even worse, during the typical race weeks that take place here during May, the popular All-Star Race was snatched away from us and shipped off to Bristol. Instead, it was one week, one race, and something was missing.
It made some of us wonder: Will racing ever be the same again? Will all the pageantry we’ve come to associate with race day ever return?
Or will we be relegated to watching the cars go round and round on TV? Which folks in this town know isn’t the same as being there, experiencing the atmosphere that the networks often miss.
But this weekend, while the crowd was relatively small and spread out, some strides were made. It was a racing environment with a good show put on by all involved – NASCAR, the CMS folks, security and the drivers.
And, as always, Sunday’s race had meaning.
I especially like that so much is on the line when the ROVAL takes place here, as four drivers were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday.
For as great as Kyle Busch is – and he IS great – he was booted out of playoff contention, the earliest a defending champion had exited. He was joined by Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer.
Some folks in Cabarrus County still prefer the traditional oval on which the Bank of America 500 was held. But I think something different, something new and edgy – when NASCAR was already struggling to keep followers -- was good for the sport.
And the ROVAL hasn’t disappointed.
Have there been road bumps? Sure. But I think there’s more of an upside as time goes by, and it’ll give this spectacular speedway another special place in racing history.
It’s a challenging road course, and at just under 250 miles, it is the longest of the three road course in the series (Sonoma and Watkins Glen are the others).
As ugly as it was, Saturday’s rain-soaked Xfinity Series Race for the Cure 250 was a thing of beauty.
No, really.
Now, was making drivers execute fast turns bumper-to-bumper in a darkened infield completely safe? Did we really get a true feel for traditional racing as drivers tried to negotiate the slick course as rain poured?
Probably not.
But I actually liked the break from the norm. The racing teams had to be more resourceful, drivers had to be wiser about the risks they took. And, just from a visual aspect, the powerful machines slushing through the water was fun to watch; it again showed the enormous amount of courage it takes to be a racecar driver.
The elements made an already-dangerous sport just a little bit scarier. And isn’t that what many diehard race fans love? That’s the only reason to explain the cheers that often erupt when a crash or a fight occurs.
The things that happen at a race, especially on a day like Saturday, are yet another aspect of what truly separates these athletes from their counterparts in other professional sports.
And to get all that in one weekend was both a sign that ROVAL racing at CMS is starting to carve out a niche of its own and also a reminder of what we’ve been missing since COVID-19 started holding us hostage back in the spring.
Remember the first ROVAL Cup race two years ago?
In what many considered the most anticipated race here since the first superspeedway night race in 1992, Jimmie Johnson, fighting to stay alive in the playoffs, crashed with Martin Truex Jr. on the last turn of the last lap, allowing Ryan Blaney to win the inaugural event.
The ROVAL race last year might not have been as exciting, but it was the young Elliott overcoming a mid-race crash to rally for the win, taking a step toward proving he’s not just another legacy driver living off his daddy’s name.
And here Sunday, the storylines added tension and excitement.
Drivers had changed out of Goodyear’s rain tires back to their normal slicks and were now trying to outrun darkness and the looming rain. And many more racers were driving for their playoff lives, headlined by the supremely gifted Busch, the man I consider the best stock car driver today.
After struggling most of the day, Bad Boy Busch actually had us thinking he was going to pull off a miracle and REALLY add to this race’s lore. He led the race with 20 laps remaining in the final stage, but his gamble to bypass pitting for gas did not pay off, and the superstar was left on the outside looking in.
Still, the air of excitement was palpable as the end of the race neared.
Many in the small crowd made their way down to the fencing to be as close to the finish line as they could get to catch a better view of the action. And, well, let’s just say the 6-feet social distance rule was broken as spectators clamored with their cell-phone cameras and screams.
When Elliott crossed as the back-to-back ROVAL champion, his fourth road-course win in a row en tow, his supporters exulted. He rewarded them with a series of burnouts
Within an hour later, the heavy rainfall returned, and there were tornado warnings just across the county line. They had pulled it off.
No, it wasn’t a “great” race. No, the grandstand wasn’t full. And, no, this weekend didn’t feature the pomp and circumstance that normally come with such an event here.
But once again, it was race day at the grand old speedway that keeps reinventing itself. And an important step toward many more.
