ALFA Red Ribbon Gala scheduled Nov. 8

HICKORY — The AIDS Leadership Foothills-area Alliance (ALFA) announced plans for its first Red Ribbon Gala.

For fans of ALFA's annual Winter Gala and Uncorked wine tasting and silent auction, this year there is a socially-distanced twist. ALFA is continuing their 20-plus-year tradition of kicking off the holiday season, this year with the Red Ribbon Gala on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $100 and include a take-out dinner for two from Café Rule, which will include a main course (chicken or vegetarian option), salad, side and dessert. Also included in tickets is a bottle of Jones von Drehle Vineyards wine.

Guests will also be treated to a fun live-streaming event hosted by DeVida including the presentation of the 2020 Mitchell Gold and Bob Williams Legacy Award, chatting up participants as they go through the "gourmet drive through," and a few surprises along the way. Money raised will be used to support ALFA’s vision: Eliminating stigma and barriers to care to create a future free of HIV.

“Every year ALFA friends and family look forward to celebrating the holiday season together at ALFA's Winter Gala. ALFA decided to keep this long-standing tradition, but reinvent it for 2020. We hope that our guests will enjoy the opportunity to connect in a safe, socially distanced way," said Chris Kliesch, CEO.

Tickets are available at alfainfo.org/redribbongala. Purchase by Nov 1. The live stream event is available to all at no charge by tuning in to their Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.