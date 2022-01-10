New play space created at YMCA in Conover

CONOVER — Children at Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA in Conover are enjoying a new place to play.

For months, the YMCA, UnitedHealthcare and KABOOM!, the nonprofit organization focused on ending play space inequity, have been working together to increase access to play spaces for local children with the creation of a new, kid-designed playground that was installed Dec. 15-17.

The playground will give kids, ages 2 to 12, a quality, safe place to play that is close to where they live and learn.

Kara Cloninger, executive director of the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA, said the YMCA of Catawba Valley strives every day to build a stronger community through programs that nurture, inspire, nourish, encourage, connect, heal and teach kids, adults, seniors and families. The YMCA believes that every child deserves to reach his/her full potential, and strives to meet the total needs of the child: physical care, emotional development, social interaction, intellectual stimulation and spiritual growth, Cloninger said.

“We are delighted to be the home of this playground project and to partner with UnitedHealthcare and KABOOM! to allow kids to play, grow and have fun,” Cloninger said.