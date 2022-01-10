 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New play space created at YMCA in Conover
CONOVER — Children at Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA in Conover are enjoying a new place to play.

For months, the YMCA, UnitedHealthcare and KABOOM!, the nonprofit organization focused on ending play space inequity, have been working together to increase access to play spaces for local children with the creation of a new, kid-designed playground that was installed Dec. 15-17.

The playground will give kids, ages 2 to 12, a quality, safe place to play that is close to where they live and learn.

Kara Cloninger, executive director of the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA, said the YMCA of Catawba Valley strives every day to build a stronger community through programs that nurture, inspire, nourish, encourage, connect, heal and teach kids, adults, seniors and families. The YMCA believes that every child deserves to reach his/her full potential, and strives to meet the total needs of the child: physical care, emotional development, social interaction, intellectual stimulation and spiritual growth, Cloninger said.

“We are delighted to be the home of this playground project and to partner with UnitedHealthcare and KABOOM! to allow kids to play, grow and have fun,” Cloninger said.

In October, kids from the community participated in a virtual Design Day where they presented their creative ideas of their dream playground. The new playground, designed with inspiration from their drawings, will provide hundreds of kids and their families in Conover with a play space that will help spark joy and foster a sense of belonging within their community.

A public opening is planned from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 during Community Day activities as the YMCA opens up the new playground to YMCA members and nonmembers. Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA is at 1104 Conover Blvd. E.

The project is a part of UnitedHealthcare’s “Do Good. Live Well.” employee volunteer initiative focused on inspiring volunteerism and helping people live healthier lives across the country. Through its partnership with UnitedHealthcare, KABOOM! is committed to ending play space inequity for kids and  communities.
