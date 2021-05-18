New $33 million expansion at Catawba County jail opening by June 1

Each cell block also has video call centers for inmates to call family at a cost. Inmates can earn money by working while at the jail or an inmate’s family can send money to use. Other features included outdoor areas in each cell block and checker boards printed on the table giving inmates more recreation options.

One of the new cell blocks is built for elderly inmates and those with medical needs. The cells are a little bit larger than the others so the two beds are both closer to the ground and at the same level. Electrical outlets are also installed in each of the cells so that if an inmate needs to use any machines, such as a breathing machine, then that is available to them. The outlets can be turned off from the control room when not in use.

Fisher said when someone is booked at the jail they look at their previous behaviors as an inmate if they had been there before and the seriousness of the offense they committed in order to keep all inmates safe. “So were not putting some people from two different gangs in the same cell,” he said. “That would be a problem.”

While they wait for the building to be ready, Fisher said the sheriff’s office is training officers and hiring new ones to fill 46 new positions at the jail. “That has been a challenge with COVID. We have hired several but we need to hire several more.”