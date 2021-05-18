New $33 million expansion at Catawba County jail opening by June 1

The addition at the Catawba County Detention Center is nearly ready to house inmates. Capt. Nathan Fisher said the sheriff’s office expects to make the move by June 1.
The expansion adds five cell blocks and 320 more beds. The addition touts upgraded safety features and more opportunities for inmates to seek rehabilitation while there, according to Fisher, with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. The additional beds will bring the total at the jail to 579.
Fisher said he expects Catawba County will assist other counties in western North Carolina in housing inmates. “Many jails in the state are overcrowded,” he said, “so that will help alleviate some problems for another county.”
Each of the new cell blocks holds fewer beds than at the current facility. There’s 32 beds per quad. “A smaller population is easier to manage. Less likely to have attitudes and behaviors run amok,” Fisher said.
Having fewer inmates in each cell block will allow for longer recreation periods. “There will be two five-hour recreation periods in each of those cell blocks, whereas now we’ve got three-hour recreation periods because we can only let so many out at a time.”
Other security additions include more than four times the number of cameras and a door system that is easier to operate. “I think the security control rooms are more secure. In the new housing units, the inmates can’t pass by the doors to the control rooms,” Fisher said.
Each cell block also has video call centers for inmates to call family at a cost. Inmates can earn money by working while at the jail or an inmate’s family can send money to use. Other features included outdoor areas in each cell block and checker boards printed on the table giving inmates more recreation options.
One of the new cell blocks is built for elderly inmates and those with medical needs. The cells are a little bit larger than the others so the two beds are both closer to the ground and at the same level. Electrical outlets are also installed in each of the cells so that if an inmate needs to use any machines, such as a breathing machine, then that is available to them. The outlets can be turned off from the control room when not in use.
Fisher said when someone is booked at the jail they look at their previous behaviors as an inmate if they had been there before and the seriousness of the offense they committed in order to keep all inmates safe. “So were not putting some people from two different gangs in the same cell,” he said. “That would be a problem.”
While they wait for the building to be ready, Fisher said the sheriff’s office is training officers and hiring new ones to fill 46 new positions at the jail. “That has been a challenge with COVID. We have hired several but we need to hire several more.”
The total cost for the expansion, including minor renovations in the current facility, is $33.1 million, according to Amy McCauley, communications and marketing director for Catawba County.