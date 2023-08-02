For Edi Álvarez, an autism diagnosis felt like puzzle pieces falling into place.

Álvarez, 36, was diagnosed at 16 when he still lived in Puerto Rico. It took years, he said, because many doctors were uninformed about autism spectrum disorder at the time. Those who knew of it were reluctant to give a diagnosis, Álvarez said, because of the social stigma.

Álvarez said he is hesitant to use the puzzle piece analogy because of its association with a non-profit organization that has long been criticized by the autistic community. Álvarez said he would like to reclaim the symbol for benevolent purposes, and that the analogy makes the most sense for him. Álvarez pictures his diagnosis like assembling the puzzle pieces of his life into a complete picture of himself.

“When I was diagnosed, I finally got a grasp of who I was,” Álvarez said. “Why I did the things that I did (and) why I behaved in certain ways.”

Álvarez said growing up neurodivergent was no walk in the park, but his parents have always been supportive. Álvarez said his mother fought to keep him in the classroom with his peers rather than isolate him in special education classes while he was in grade school.

Neurodiversity is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as the concept that not all brains function the same, and these variations are natural and should not be stigmatized. Neurotypical is the term used to describe brain functions of individuals who do not have disorders such as autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other conditions.

The family came to Hickory in 2018 after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in late 2017, Álvarez said. When the family chose to relocate, Álvarez said they came to Hickory because his younger brother lived here.

In July, Álvarez published his first book. “Virtus Draconis” is the first in the “Draconis” series, Álvarez said, and the majority of the characters are neurodiverse.

The rest of the interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What can you tell us about your book?

Initially, I didn’t write this as a neurodivergent book. I was writing it as a typical fantasy novel. Sometime later, when I read over it, myself and someone else noticed that the characters had symptoms of neurodivergence. Rather than say that they have the conditions, since this is a fantasy novel, I looked at the symptoms instead. For example, one character has bipolar disorder symptoms, another has depression, and another has autism and so on. And that’s when the lightbulb came on, and I realized that I had something for the marketing. I thought, “Why not make this into an autistic novel?” And I just ran along with it.

It’s a fantasy novel I decided to write because I wanted to give people the gift of imagination and wonder that we’re losing every day to social media and technology. I wrote the book as simple to read so people wouldn’t struggle reading it and because I think that compelling literature isn’t necessarily complex literature. It’s a love letter to the 90s, to video games, to Saturday morning cartoons, to TV show personalities for kids and all that. It’s my hope that people enjoy themselves when reading the book and become more aware of neurodivergent people in general.

What are your thoughts on the portrayals of autism in media?

I like to think we’re making strides, but there are still a lot of difficulties. Many portrayals are basically the same, and it’s because they come from neurotypical points of view. Their only associations with autism are clichés perpetuated in the media. For example, there’s “The Good Doctor,” the TV show about the autistic doctor. Rather than say that it’s a cliché portrayal of autism, I want to say that it’s one of many possible portrayals. It just so happens that it’s one of the most common portrayals. I think people need to go beyond the standard portrayals and the standard symptoms. As a start, it’s a good idea to expand your scope of experiences with autistic people. Talk to more autistic people, and you’re going to realize that their experiences are not all the same. That’s why when the subject comes up with shows like “The Good Doctor,” I look at them as standardized portrayals that aren’t harmful, but they’re also not the only ones. So I would like to see more variety.

What is something you would like neurotypical people to understand about autism?

I think in the process of understanding autistic people, we’ve neglected to listen to the autistics themselves. Everyone talks to the caretakers, the parents and the doctors. They’re super important and they play a key role in our development, but it’s like they’re not letting autistic people express themselves, mostly out of concern or fear that we will get hurt. But here’s the thing: we need to be hurt to learn and we need to find our own voices eventually. And it can manifest in any situation: it can be your religious beliefs, your sexual or gender identity, your academic points of view or your politics, and sometimes we need to take the plunge. We need to let autistic people speak for themselves sometimes. Autistic people might lack certain emotional maturity at times, but behind that, I think you’re going to find some unusual, interesting individuals that will provide refreshing points of view.

And I don’t like to be patronized, either. People mean well most of the time, but sometimes you get treated in a certain way and you start to perceive it as fake or otherwise not genuine. And that may be why some people are scared of saying they’re autistic, because if they say it, people are going to treat them a certain way. I want to be treated for who I am, without the stigma and the dishonesty. I want to be treated nicely, but I also don’t want you to give me any special treatment. I have a condition and I have to live with it. It’s good that you’re aware of my difficulties and I always appreciate it, but I would rather deal with honest people than people who hide behind having to be nice because I have a condition. It shouldn’t be like that.

What is the best advice you ever received, and who gave it?

I’ve received so much advice that I don’t know what to tell. Everything I’ve been told, I applied to myself and it’s helped me function. Instead of thinking of something I’ve been told, I think it’s better if I give advice.

What is your advice to others?

Just be yourself within the confines of your upbringing and your heritage. If you were raised in a conservative household, I’m not asking you to walk away from those beliefs. You can of course happily stay in those beliefs, but challenge yourself and let curiosity take over and do its thing and find your own answers in life. If you feel differently from your parents, like you need to go your own way, that’s also perfectly valid. There’s a saying that I see online a lot, and I hate it because it’s so cringey and silly, but I always see people saying “be yourself because everyone else is already taken.” As much as I hate it because it’s cringey, it’s true. Everyone else is already taken, so the only person left is you. So you have to find your own way. If you want to follow in your parents footsteps and be religious, be religious. Just make sure to be religious on your own account, on your own terms, and not because someone else tells you to.