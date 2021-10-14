NCAA close to expanding women's field to 68 teams

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament is close to expanding its field to 68 teams — equaling the men’s bracket.

Both the Division I women’s basketball committee and the oversight committee unanimously voted to approve a proposal to add four teams to the NCAA Tournament, starting this season. The proposal, which was announced Thursday, will now advance for consideration by governance committees. A final determination is expected by the middle of next month.

“The committee’s first priority is ensuring that student-athletes competing in women’s basketball have a championship experience that is equitable to men’s basketball,” said Nina King, chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee. “Expanding the women’s tournament bracket to 68 teams would immediately ensure that student-athletes in both men’s and women’s basketball have an equal number of team opportunities to compete for an NCAA championship each year.”

The expansion of teams was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments. The report released in August was sparked by outrage at the disparities between amenities at the two tourneys, including weight rooms and other features.